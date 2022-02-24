Hallett Peak And Flattop Mountain, Rocky Mountain NP, Colorado, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Living near Rocky Mountain National Park, I had photographed this scene of Hallett Peak and Flattop Mountain many times. However, I was never able to capture the mountains after a storm with the clouds beginning to dissipate.

As I was traveling up to the Park before sunrise, the conditions seemed perfect as stars were occasionally showing through the clouds. Of course, like usual, mountain weather is highly unpredictable.

As I was setting up to shoot this image a band of clouds totally obscured the mountains. Looking back over my shoulder to the east, a brilliant orangish-red sunrise was just beginning. My hope of capturing a great light on Hallett and Flattop seemed hopeless as the clouds continued to roll in. With little hope I would capture the image I was hoping for, it time to pack up and head back home. Nevertheless, I enjoyed a dramatic sunrise and felt the trip was still worth the drive.

As I was removing my camera from the tripod, from the corner of my eye, Hallett Peak made an appearance through what was now dissipating clouds. With lighting speed I quickly recomposed my image and snapped off a few images. Just for a brief few minutes the sunlight softly lit up the peaks and surrounding clouds, creating one the best mountain scenes I ever witnessed. As the saying goes, "I would rather be lucky than good" really was quite appropriate for this cold winter's day in Rocky Mountain National Park.

