The Hogs Back, Guildford, Surrey, England

Picture Story

The Autumn and Winter had, up until this point, been very disappointing, with very few misty mornings to speak of. Then in mid January we had a week full of them, and I made a real effort to get out as often as I could to make the most of it. This was taken from the Hogs Back, a long, high ridge that looks down on one side into the Alder Valley, and on the other, out across the Surrey Hills. It's a location 15 minutes from home, and I drive along it on my way to work each day.

For a while the mist was so thick it obscured all detail, but I remained patient and as the sun rose up above the ridge, the light caught the top of this line of trees, and the mist began to break up to reveal the detail below. The cool blues in the shadows contrasted beautifully with the warm light in the sky and on the trees, and the birds perched on the top of the trees provided the finishing touch.

A couple of days later I returned, this time to the other side of the ridge, and was again treated to some fabulous conditions, but that's another story!

