Sturgeon Bay Ship Canal Lighthouse, Door County, Wisconsin, USA

Picture Story

Door County has many beautiful natural and man-made sites. The Sturgeon Bay Canal Lighthouses have always been one of my favorite spots. There are two lighthouses at this location; one is the Sturgeon Bay Ship Canal Lighthouse (shown on the right) and the other is the iSturgeon Bay Canal North Pierhead Lighthouse (on the left). The lighthouses themselves are not open to the public, but the steel walkway in this photo is open year-round. The Sturgeon Bay Canal North Pierhead Lighthouse.was constructed in 1881 and the Sturgeon Bay Ship Canal Lighthouse was constructed in 1899 The lighthouses continue to be fully functional light stations that are maintained by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

