Strandebarm, Hardanger, Vestland County, Norway

In the month of may, during the spring in Norway, the beautiful meadows of Strandebarm are in full bloom. Thousands of light purple cuckoo flowers dominates the field and meadows and makes a stunning view. The cuckoo flower (Cardamine pratensis) are also knowns as ladys smock, meadow cress, bittercress and milkmaids. In the hole region of Hardanger in Vestland county this particularly plant are very common. The cuckoo flower have a slightly bitter taste, but it no toxic. The flower have a rich amount of of different mineral and vitamins, mainly vitamin C. The cuckoo flower ia a herb who contain a mustard like oil which give a bitter taste. The flower are common in the northern part of Europe, northern Asia and in North America. In Norway the flower are most common in Vestland county. There the herb creates widely meadows and is a spectaculor sight in late may and in the first half of june. The plant also have been used as a medical plant, especially scurvy. This wonderful meadows of Strandebarm are available from the road who runs through the area.

Strandebarm its such a lovely region during the spring and are well known for all the flowers and the many fruit trees that grows in the steep hillsides. Strandebarm lays along the western side of the fjord of Hardanger and it gets very warm her in the spring and summer. Thats why the fruit trees thrives here, especially apple and cherry trees. In the old days Strandebarm was known as a place there some people made a special type of wooden boats, who was called a "Strandebarmar". But today the boat builders have left their oars for good. Thats really sad because the boat was very popular among people who lives in the region. The boat was used then the fisherman went out on the fjord to catch herring. In the old days there was a lot of herring in many fjords of Vestland, but today the amount of that kind of fish has decreased considerably. Today they fish after cod and

