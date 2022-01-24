Queue, Soup Harbour, Picton, Ontario, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The benefit of returning often to a location is getting to see the seasonal changes, and understanding when the conditions will be amazing. I've visited Soup Harbour several times a year for most of my life. Instead of getting tired of it I've become more and more fascinated by it...I like to think we're friends now.

This was the kind of day where you keep a spare battery near your heart, to keep it warm. The temperature was -30 Celsius, or -22 Fahrenheit, and my biological battery was also being depleted fast, but the pancake ice forms best when sudden drops in temperature like this occur.

This scene faces roughly west and so the sun was rising behind me, and illuminating the ice fog in the distance giving the image a nice fade towards the background. Since this ice was on the move I decided to up my iso to 800 to get the shutter speed fast enough to freeze all motion.

As most of us understand, adverse weather can give the best results, and I feel it's worth it to journey out on these days to witness nature at it's most beautiful.

