Mesquite Dunes Curves and Shadows, Death Valley National Park, California, USA

Picture Story

The Mesquite Fall Sand Dunes near Stovepipe Wells may well be the most popular photography destination in Death Valley National Park, even more than the Racetrack or Badwater. The reasons are many. Of course, the first is easy access. A quick mile or so walk across the flats gets you to the base of the dunes. It’s best to walk some more before climbing the dunes to avoid footprints of tourists and other photographers. While you can certainly make great images in the soft light of twilight, wonderful shadows appear once the sun has climbed a bit in the sky, further extending your opportunities for totally different compositions. Then there is the ever changing nature of dunes. Like ice caves, sand dunes continually change with the weather, presenting new faces each time you visit. Finally, for me at least, the gentle curves and shadows are very soothing, even hypnotic.

Sand dunes in general and the Mesquite Dunes in particular are great subjects for short to medium telephoto lenses, either to compress the perspective, narrow the field of view or create semi-abstract images. In processing this image, I used a gradient filter to add a bit of contrast, clarity and dehaze to the mountains in the distance to better differentiate them from the dunes.

Some visitors to Death Valley from temperate climates like Europe want to visit in summer to experience the brutal heat first hand. I don’t recommend it. Winter through early spring is a much safer and enjoyable time to experience this unique place. Stovepipe Wells has both a campground and hotel as well as a general store and gas station.

