Hang Rai Sunrise, Ninh Thuan, Vietnam

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Hang Rai is located in Ninh Thuan province, Vietnam. The coastline here is full of limestone, very beautiful and dangerous, a place that attracts a lot of photographers, especially the limestone block has a flat surface with an area of ​​​​over 200 square meters, below it is a deep pool, creating conditions to form waterfalls when waves hit.

This is my 3rd time coming here. Arriving at the familiar location at 4:30 a.m., I set up the camera and waited for the most important moment - sunrise. During the period from February to April every year, the sun rises directly with the horizontal face of the rock (named: table jelly).

It was cloudy and the waves were big, but I still managed to climb to the edge of the cliff, being very careful because the rocks were slippery. The East gradually brightens, signaling, The sun is waking up.

I used a pair of filters B&W Pola and GND one stop, because it was still dark around and behind me. Due to the large waves, I decided to choose a speed of 20 seconds to smooth the water surface, which will make the splashes of water from the surface of the rock block not beautiful.

It can be said that I succeeded from the first shot, anyway I took many more shots. Great, I'm very satisfied with this photo because the exposure is right and the sky is beautiful. Do you guys agree with me?

Wish everyone have many beautiful photos to contribute to our forum. See you soon.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now