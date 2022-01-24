Big Bend National Park, Texas, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Big Bend in West Texas is a land of contradictions. Mountains jut up off the desert floor, the lower elevation being around 1,800 feet rise to 7,800 at Emory peak. A hike can start on the desert floor over 90 degrees and drops significantly as you increase elevation. Everything else changes too, desert scrub becomes forest and natural springs trickle out of the mountains. It is a land made for shadows; this view is off Pine Springs trail with the mountain peaks casting their shadows into the valley below.

