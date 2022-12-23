Knik River, Alaska, USA

By early December, the freeze-up of most bodies of water in Alaska eliminates reflections as part of a winter landscape image. However, at this location, a tailrace from a hydroelectric plant providing power and water to Anchorage stays open year-round.

Recent snowfalls provided several inches of new snow to blanket the ground. The precipitation was followed by a high-pressure system that brought clear skies and subzero temperatures. I knew that under those conditions the surrounding trees and vegetation would get coated in a layer of hoarfrost from the relatively warm water. My plan was to capture the hoarfrost-covered landscape with colorful dawn skies.

On my first try, the ground fog was so extensive it created a diffuse, dreamy quality to the surroundings. While I liked the photo, the sky lacked the crisp, cold look I was after to make the trees stand out. I returned the next day hoping for better atmospheric conditions.

What started as clear blue skies provided a great contrast with the trees to give them a sharp edge and highlight the micro detail of the branches. I wanted to convey the biting cold feeling to the viewer. Then I watched as high clouds developed and streaked across the sky in my composition. I was elated as it accentuated the delicate pink pastels of the Belt of Venus meteorological phenomena that I so often pursue in the winter months. The color contrast of warm light in the clouds competed with the cool blue light of the pre-dawn.

The open water of the tailrace added a second visual tapestry within the larger landscape. Hard ice-covered trees softened in the mirrored reflection. A shutter speed of 0.4 sec. produced a subtle motion blur to the moving water to add to the softness of the reflection.

Perseverance in landscape photography is an underrated asset. For me, this photo is a prime example of where perseverance paid off. As I returned to my vehicle to head home, the photographic high I experienced warmed my heart and soul long before my fingers and toes!

