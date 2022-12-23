Cloud Peak Wilderness, Big Horn Mountains, Wyoming, USA

The Cloud Peak Wilderness in the Big Horn Mountains of Wyoming always takes my breath away, but this evening was even more magical. The winter weather in Wyoming can be unpredictable, and driving through the wilderness area to our destination can sometimes be nerve-wracking. You never know what this pass will give you, sometimes just a dusting of snow, other times a huge drop of ski-worthy snow, and most of the time icy curves that cause white-knuckle driving. This time we were lucky; the weather was cold, but the roads were in great condition, and we enjoyed a stress-free drive.

After spending a relaxing winter afternoon at the Ten Sleep Brewing Company, at the base of the majestic red rock Signal Cliff, in the tiny town of Ten Sleep, we started back to Buffalo, Wyoming. The sunset gave us a stunning, postcard-worthy show as our drive progressed. The glow of the setting sun created a stunning contrast of the dark forest landscape with the snow in the mountains and the ominous, cloudy sky.

I was lucky that we could pull off to the side of the road to capture this amazing view. With the camera in hand, I stood for a moment to let it all soak in that I was lucky enough to be in this amazing spot on such a glorious night. I captured several pictures as my family waited patiently in the car for me since they are used to my "I need to stop" moments for just one picture. After a few extra minutes to enjoy the view, we continued our way home. The warm sun radiance left us with that cozy winter feeling in the wide-open spaces of Wyoming.

