Yosemite National Park, California, USA

I was attending a Fine Art Printing workshop with Charles Cramer at the Ansel Adams Gallery in Yosemite National Park in California, USA. Partway through the workshop, the weather forecast began issuing warnings about a potential snowstorm that could bring enough snow to shut down the park's entrances. Fortunately, it stayed just warm enough to bring us rain, but it really rained for the entire day.

Overnight, the rain stopped, the temperatures dropped, and we woke up to fog in the mountains, frost on the ground, and Yosemite Falls roaring as the water dropped to the valley floor—the day before, it had been a trickle. Walking through the meadow in Yosemite Valley during an early morning field session, I started looking for an interesting composition of grasses and fall leaves since I enjoy capturing intimate landscapes.

I found this small scene with the added bonus of frost on the leaves and grass. To ensure that I had sharp focus throughout the entire scene, I focused stacked the image, taking six images at f/8 at 105mm with my Canon 24-105 mm f/4L IS lens. The images were combined using Helicon Focus software and processed in Photoshop. When I had the image printed, I had it mounted under 1/2" acrylic, which gives the final photo a very three-dimensional appearance.