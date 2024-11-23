    Search
    Kentucky Countryside, USA

    By Ron Garofalo

    This was taken while visiting my daughter and family in Kentucky over Christmas. After an early wake-up, a frosty morning and first a hot cup of coffee, all I had to do was step outside and start shooting. The early morning cast a cold blue light over the frosted grass which made it quite crispy walking around.

    To the side of this shot lies a still, almost frozen pond. Although this little jaunt was a fun shoot, the family (including my Grandson) would often venture further out in the country to some special places they would share with me of their home state.

