Chickasaw National Recreation Area, Sulphur, OK, USA

Lincoln Bridge is located in the heart of what the locals refer to as the "Park." However, the official name is much longer. Chickasaw National Recreation Area was created by the merger of the former Platt National Park, Lake of Arbuckles to the south, and the previously city-owned and operated Veterans Lake. This reformed and renamed location has been enjoyed by millions of visitors over the past decades, with the iconic stone bridge being one of the must-see features found on the historic site.

The image was captured using a Breakthrough Photography 15-stop ND filter. The camera was mounted on a heavy Manfrotto 055 series tripod and ball head. The hefty setup kept the camera perfectly still as the water flowed around the base of the legs. Otherwise, a two-minute exposure would have been impossible.