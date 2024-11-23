Between La Grande and Baker City, Baker County, Oregon, USA

It was January 15, shortly after daybreak. The temperature was 10 degrees above zero F. The site is on the Powder River, southwest of Baker City, Oregon. The trees and shrubs were blanketed by frost, and ice was forming on the still parts of the river. There was only a slight breeze. Conditions were perfect for a photo and frosty fingers.

I set up my tripod in several places, barred from getting closer by a deep ditch and a barbed wire fence. As I put my gear away in my pickup, I was confident that this would be one of those cherished wall-hangers we are all seeking. Sure enough, this is one of my all-time favorite images.