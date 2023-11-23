Kortowo Park, Olsztyn, Poland

Picture Story

The power of point-and-shoot at its best is to have it always with you. The small, pocket-sized camera obviously cannot compete with heavy-duty, professional wildlife photography cannons like 400+ mm lenses with full-frame SLRs. However, its limitations allow it to cope with certain landscape and nature photography with no hassle. Currently, the market offers non-interchangeable lens cameras with over 200 mm of focal length and quite attractive aperture sizes, which, optically, is a very promising setup. You can choose from electronic or optical viewfinders, sensor stabilisation and proficiency in autofocus systems. Generally, the future is now. Miniaturisation comes with a price, though, and with handy size comes a smaller sensor. That means the practical usability of higher ISO settings is much worse than SLRs, but that is not so important for landscape or nature photography. More problematic is the basic resolution and tonal range of the sensor. This limitation has to be considered when choosing the subject of the photography. The worse optical quality of lenses and their' smaller size cause huge problems with shooting into the sun. Even the use of aperture bracketing to expand the photo's dynamic range can be unimportant if the sun gives huge, unattractive lens flares. A scene with a bright sky and contrasting silhouettes causes unwelcome chromatic aberrations, too.

To sum up, point-and-shoot is far from ideal, but in my opinion, it is still a great tool and toy worth having in my pocket. The most important thing is to use it wisely. Shooting without the sun visible in the scene and thinking about the tonal range is essential. It's better to resign from contrasting scenes, choosing limited tones and avoiding flares. Point and shoot, especially with longer focal length, is ideal for close-ups. That said, I carry a small camera on my daily walks. Finding opportunities is sometimes more fun than precisely planned photographs with my heavy-duty, super-duper APS-C. For confirmation, look at the autumn park morning shot, where the colourful carpet of leaves, golden light, and interesting shadows create a very pleasant and quiet scene.