Whiteface Mountain, Lake Placid, New York, USA

My wife and I were traveling in our motorhome thru New England enjoying the change of seasons. When we were in Burlington, VT we heard that the leaf change was reaching its peak in the Lake Placid, NY area.

We took our motorhome and car on the ferry across Lake Champlain to New York and drove to Lake Placid. We were not disappointed. The colors were amazing! We decided to take the gondola up Whiteface Mountain to overlook Lake Placid. It was so beautiful.

After we went back down we hiked to a river at the base of the mountain. This image was what we encountered at the river. We highly recommend going to this area in October. You won't be disappointed!

