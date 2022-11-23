Prawle Point, South Devon, England

Picture Story

In recent months I found a rocky archway in Devon where the sun sets through a keyhole. I worked out for a few minutes each day for a couple of weeks in Autumn you can see and experience this ethereal 'Light Show.'

It wasn’t by chance or exploring an unfamiliar coastline on foot that I found this arch. It was by research online looking for new local photographic opportunities on the East Prawle coastline. I noticed an interesting arch in the background of a group photo of students on a University Environmental Science Field Trip. After a couple of recces, I pinpointed the exact location.

The weather forecast looked promising, particularly the wind speed and direction. Also, the tide height and sea conditions looked good too. If any one of these factors changed it would prevent or reduce my chances. A perfect sun alignment with a starburst would be the icing on the cake. This could be a unique image from Devon.

I opted for my 70-200mm lens and used the exposure bracketing technique. Manually focusing was the best option. I hastily moved over to the beach into the perfect position. Set the lens at 200mm focal length and fired off sets of 3 frames at different apertures until the sun moved out from the keyhole in a few seconds.

A few months after discovering the opportunity I knew with determination and effort that it would be possible. Of course, Mother Nature and luck played a part in capturing the phenomenon I had visualised.

