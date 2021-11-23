Trout Lake Sunrise, Vancouver, BC, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

To be in the right place at the right time is the word I called to this photo.

This photo was taken in beautiful Vancouver British Columbia Canada. Most people refer to our city Vancouver "raincouver". You know why it’s because the rain can strike the city any time of the day, regardless of season. Yet, somehow, we are always surprised by it! We Vancouverites always carry around umbrellas, no matter what the forecast says that day.

This photo was taken during the last week of autumn, so I planned to go out and catch the remaining days of fall colours.

Right after sunrise, I found these maple leaves hanging from the branch of a tree and just in time for the sunrise. I peeked through the hole of the leaves and took my shot, It then turned into this beautiful creative photo with a starburst effect and shadows of the trees. Every photo has a story and this photo is one of them. I consider this photo taken in the right place at the right time.

