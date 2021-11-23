Touvelle Wayside, Central Point, Oregon, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I spend the bulk of my photographic energy on visiting far away places, experiencing landscapes I've never seen before. But as time goes by, I'm learning that visiting the places close to home, that I'm most familiar with, often yields better results. When I know a place, I don't feel the need to frantically cover all the ground to survey my favorite spots. I can slow down and carefully consider how to best tell the story of this place. I feel a stronger connection to the images I make and hopefully my viewers do as well.

Touvelle Wayside is a small day use park alongside the Rogue River in beautiful Southern Oregon. At first glance, this park is "nothing to write home about." But that's exactly the kind of challenge that I'm beginning to appreciate as I spend more time behind my camera. When I sit alongside the river, the sights, sounds, and smells of Fall create a sense of calm in my heart and mind. Whether I find a "great Image" during my visit doesn't matter and I find myself enjoying the process of imagemaking so much more.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now