Marikollen, Raelingen, Norway

As someone who appreciates colors and nature, autumn is the best season of the year to enjoy both. Summer is leaving us. The temperature is more moderate and one can enjoy hikes and long walks in nature easier. In the mornings the mist starts being present, creating occasionally a thin layer of fog. As the autumn progresses and the morning temperatures are decreasing, the fog becomes mist.

During the past months I had taken some time off my photography. I wanted to let myself rediscover why I fell in love with capturing moments in time. I therefore let myself free to rebuild his creative way. It was then I realized that what I needed was allow myself come closer to nature.

Long hikes are usually connected with remote locations that involve a significant amount of time to reach. Multiple times suburban locations with parks, or areas at the edges of suburban areas in good proximity of the countryside do also provide ample opportunities for nature exploration. Marikollen is an area only 22 kms east of Oslo, Norway. It has family friendly areas and also dozens of kilometers with hiking paths among hills, rivers and small Scandinavian lakes. In the beginning of September I headed out aiming to explore the main hiking path that extends from Marikollen ski center to Åmotdammen and back. The autumn was at its beginning with the deep green hues shifting into yellow, and the yellow into orange. It is the right moment when the red hues, my favourite and characteristic color of the northern forests, break out.

I reached Åmotdammen’s lake and the tranquility of the reflected autumn scenery on the water made sit by the lakeside and let myself take in the view. It was an overcast day and the humidity in the atmosphere enhanced the vibrant autumnal colors. I used my telephoto lens to isolate the single cracking red hue sprouting through the green/yellow forest across the other side of the lake. I adjusted the polarizer to enhance reflection but I did not overdo it, to keep those tones on the warm side.

In post-processing I made sure to do justice to the scene, bringing the colors to how I remembered them and making sure I brought back the dimensionality of the scene, by slightly darkening the background. I kept the lake surface at the middle, to give equal space on this autumnal reflection. The image represents the birth of autumn to me: the cracking of the red hues, through an assortment of yellows and greens, as a tease that in the coming weeks the color pallet is only going to get richer. Don't miss the opportunity to witness it and experience it.

