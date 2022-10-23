Fall Colours at Penman’s Dam, Paris, Ontario, Canada

Penman's Dam in Paris Ontario was first constructed in 1918 to help power the nearby Penman's Clothing Company. The textile mill is long gone and the town that developed here is thriving and growing quickly, but this little gem is tucked back at the end of a road behind some old homes. I knew sunrises here would be perfect for the light but had no idea what I would find when I got here.

What a pleasant surprise when I pulled into the lot, grabbed my gear from the car and headed up to the path that looked down onto the river!

After shooting the dam for a solid hour it was time to go as the light had changed and the falls were completely into shadow. Packing up the gear and walking back up the hill to the trail I noticed the light was very different above the dam and was so still for some reason. I pulled my gear back out and set up to capture the river instead.

The fall colours seem to be the most vibrant they have been in years and the reflection off the glass-like water was even more spectacular so I spent aother hour here. By then, the sun had come up and was casting odd shadows so I opted to call it a morning and tagged the spot to return and shoot again in the other seasons.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now