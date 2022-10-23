Black Loch, Castle Kennedy, Wigtownshire, Scotland

I was up early in the morning and could tell it was going to be a beautiful day, which after lots of grey damp mornings was something to look forward to. I decided to go and try and capture this autumn light at a local loch. The sun was quite low but was casting a warm golden light across the water which was making it difficult to shoot towards the sun because of the reflections. As it rose I noticed that it was now catching the yellowing leaves of the trees to my left as well as the wisps of mist hovering above the water, it looked fantastic.

