Hjortekæret Lake, Lyngby, Denmark

As a landscape and travel photographer enthusiast, the travel restrictions that characterized the last year and a half forced me to reinvent my photography and I began shooting in places close to home, too often overlooked. It was surprisingly difficult to shoot in locations I knew so well, but it has also been extremely satisfying.

This photo is taken in a nature park located in Lyngby, a small town close to Copenhagen. I saw this lonely tree on the small island in the lake while running nearby and I decided it would have been a perfect subject for a sunrise shot. It was one of the first cold autumn mornings in Denmark, with the early sunrise mist appearing around the small lakes in the region. Luckily enough it was also a completely wind still day, very unusual for this part of the world.

This particular weather created perfect reflections of the sky and the tree on the surface of the lake. The conditions were perfect, I only had to place my tripod and release the shutter. I opted for f/11 (sharpest aperture for my lens), ISO of 100 (no need to go higher when using the tripod) and shutter speed of 3.2s. Not many adjustments were needed in post-production. I only had to recover some details in the sky and on the small island. The result is one of my all- time favorite pictures.

For once I felt I had been able to translate into a photo what I saw that morning behind the camera and the atmosphere I breathed during that cold morning.

