Colorful Morning, New Hampshire, USA

The fall foliage in New England is on its peak moment. Coming from Cyprus I have never had memories from fall season. Living in France and in Switzerland, I got beautiful fall moments. But here it is different. Last weekend was one of the most beautiful and colorful weekends that we have ever had. One more item is done in our dream list. The trees, the leaves, the reflections and the moody weather are the best scenario for an autumn excursion. Fall Foliage in New England area is an experience and adventure at the same time.

