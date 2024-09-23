Plastira Lake, Karditsa, Greece

The latest issue of the magazine is out now! Download

I have been to Plastira artificial lake many times, and I know for sure that it is a place worth visiting, especially if you are into landscape photography.

On the first day of my trip, I toured the lake just to identify the best photography spots. I found this point. As soon as I saw it, I got out of the car and started looking for the best shot.

I really liked the s curve that created the waterfowls in the foreground. Along with the trees and mountains in the background, it looked like a beautiful frame. Checking my compass, I saw that the sun would rise behind the mountains, so I decided to return at dawn.

The next morning, as I reached the spot, I was surprised to find out that there was fog. This would make my shooting much more atmospheric. I felt very lucky! The only thing I had to do was wait until the sun rose!!!