Lake Abenaki, Adirondack Park, NY, USA

I was driving through the Adirondacks in the early morning of autumn to attend a meeting on the other side of the Adirondack Park from where I lived. As I was crossing Lake Abenaki as the sun came up and stopped to take some photos of the sunrise and the mist rising from the lake. This island stood out against the trees along the shore which was shrouded in the mist. I cropped the top and bottom as they were relatively blank and added nothing to the composition.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now