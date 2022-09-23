Heather Mountain Lodge, Donald, British Columbia, Canada

I was headed east one foggy winter morning on the Trans Canada Highway when the horizon ahead of me began to turn pink. There's not much room for roadside parking on the highway in the winter, so it was a bit of an issue finding a place to stop and set up; the sky getting pinker with every turn of the wheel.

I knew it wouldn't last, so when I saw the entrance to Heather Mountain Lodge, I pulled in, jumped out of the Jeep, spread the tripod legs and planted the trusty Nikon D850 on top. I watched the backlit glory ahead begin to fade as I fumbled, but I managed to squeeze off a couple of shots before the sun rose in earnest and bathed the horizon in a featureless, spotlit haze.

