The Protva River, Moscow and Kaluga Region Border, Russia

They say one can look endlessly at the water flowing. I love staring at water and capturing my feelings and emotions with my camera in hands. Water is one of my favorite photography subjects. It is always different: it can flow calmly, gracefully, creating a measured sound of murmur, or it can be very expressive, indomitable and even violent.

This particular image is a visual tribute to the power of water element. It was made on a section of a river with a turbulent current. A mill used to work here a long time ago. Debris from ancillary structures remaining in the water creates obstacles to the water. As a result, a powerful roll was formed with strong waves, burunas, swirls.

To convey a sense of rush of the flow, I used slow shutter speed that is supremely well fit for such scenes. I had to take some time experimenting with different values until I achieve the right effect. A shutter speed that was too slow blurred everything into a shapeless mass, the texture was lost, while too short shutter speed made the image motley and ragged. In the end, I managed to find the optimal value to produce the effect I was looking after.

Red reflections in the image are from a dilapidated brick mill standing on the side of the river. To get exactly such a rich color, I needed to shoot at a certain time: neither in the morning nor in the afternoon, but at sunset, when the mill is illuminated by the intense light of the setting sun. Red color, according to psychologists, is associated with persistence, perseverance, dynamism. Here such associations are very appropriate: they enhance and amplify the feeling of impetuosity and indomitability of the water flow.

