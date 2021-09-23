Rain on Rocks, Point Petre, Prince Edward County, Ontario, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Point Petre Wildlife Conservation Area is located on the shores of a provincially significant area of Lake Ontario in Canada. For years it was owned by the Federal Government as a training ground for troops who served in World War II, all the way up to the 1970's. After that is was left mostly alone, visited by locals mostly who wanted to experience the primal beauty of the harsh south shores of Prince Edward County. Today it has become more popular with the increase in tourism to the area but the province intends to designate this area as an official nature reserve to protect the unique terrain.

Living nearby I spend a lot of time patrolling the shores of Point Petre, it is like home to me, and a big part of my life. As a photographer, I'm grateful to have access to places such as these, something all passionate landscape photographers understand.

On this lovely evening I dodged rolling thunderstorms, poking out whenever the deluge subsided a bit. At this moment the storm pushed off but was still raining intermittently. there really is nothing like post storm light, and I'm very grateful to have been able to create this image so I can remember this evening far into the future.

