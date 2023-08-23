    Search
    Ricketts Glen State Park, Pennsylvania, USA

    By Bill Sisson

    Ricketts Glen State Park in Pennsylvania features over 20 waterfalls scattered along hiking trails. I had to place my camera about 18 inches above the water to capture this image. The low camera placement is essential to hiding a footbridge just behind the waterfall's top. The low angle also helps emphasize the white water in the foreground.

    In shooting waterfalls in forests, I often try to have an eye-catching foreground with lines leading to the waterfall in the mid-ground and trees in the background. This is a two-exposure blend. I took a 30-second exposure for the falls and white water to draw out the lines in the white water. I used a 5-second exposure for the trees to deal with a slight breeze ruffling the leaves.

