Merced River, Yosemite National Park, California, USA

On my trip to Yosemite earlier this year, the Merced River was high, as it usually is in spring. This Dogwood tree was right in the middle of the river, seemingly surviving in the rushing water.

It was a little too early for Dogwood flowers, but the tree itself made an interesting subject surrounded by fast-moving water. The s curve from the tree's wake in the river was pretty constant, although I couldn't see why it was happening.

I chose B&W since the river's watercolor was not too photogenic, and I liked the graphic nature of the scene, with the tree branches being in stark contrast to the flowing water.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now