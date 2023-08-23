Lourtuais Beach, Erquy, Cotes d’Armor, Brittany, France

This was shot in October 2022 at Lourtuais Beach, at the foot of the Cap d'Erquy's cliffs. Erquy is a little port town in the bay of Saint-Brieuc, in Brittany, France. To access the beach after parking your car, you must first walk through a wood of pines and then use the longboard stairs leading to the sandy beach. Usually, once I have arrived, before doing anything, I take a moment to look around and enjoy to beauty of the place: the beach arcs across two 70 meters high cliffs of pink sandstone.

That day, I headed for these rocks, for they stood out on the beach thanks to the receding tide, providing me with a clear subject. The sun was about to rise on my right-hand side, casting a soft side light on the whole beach. I had to pump up the ISO to 800 to keep a fast enough shutter speed so as not to blur the clouds and waves too much.

I had to try several times at different ISO to find the exposure that would retain enough details on the rocks without turning the waves and clouds into a milky/silky matter. Especially the clouds, which, in a way, seemed to mirror the rocks.

I love this area between the capes: Cap Frehel and Cap d'Erquy, certainly because my story with it dates back as far as my childhood, and it has remained greatly unspoiled till a few years. Unfortunately, the government has chosen to build an offshore wind farm only 16 km from the coast. Right at the limits of a nature reserve. It's a pity, but we must decrease carbon emissions.

