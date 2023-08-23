Annecy, Haute Savoie, France

Every year on the first Saturday of August, fireworks take place for the Lake Festival. The boats position themselves as close as possible to see these fireworks fired on the shores of the lake.

Once the fireworks are over, the boats return to their respective ports, all with light to avoid collisions at night. It is these luminous traces that we see on the lake. Note each year, we are entitled to only one try! The photo was made with an 11x14 camera and Provia 100 F. Slightly resized.

