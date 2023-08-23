‎⁨Granna⁩, ⁨Jonkoping⁩, ⁨Sweden⁩

Sweden is our favourite country to recreate and have some lazy, cosy days. That year we lived near Jönköpping at the lake Vättern in western smaland. There is an old mill driven by water power with a waterfall below in the small village of Röttle.

It was fall season, and so there were many coloured leaves, yellow, orange and reddish. Because in Germany, we say: "Vordergrund macht Bild gesund" (Foreground makes the photo healthy). I choose one of the beautiful maple leaves and put it on the stone in the foreground.

Because I tried to capture the dynamic of the water, I chose not a too long exposure time. In Lightroom, I slightly boosted the green and decoloured the light-brownish water. Vignette. Ready!

