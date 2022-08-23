Ly Son Island, Quang Ngai, Vietnam

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This is the breakwater on Ly Son island. The photo was taken in the early morning, the sky was cloudy, the sun was behind, although the light was favorable, the photo also caused a special effect because the colors were so vivid.

The sea has few waves and is calm, so I used a 10 aperture ND filter, 10s speed is enough to create beautiful motion effects.

Directing the dyke running to the sea, converging with the clouds above to create a statue for the photo, it's great.

