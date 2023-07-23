    Search
    Pangong Lake, Ladakh, India
    By Shovan Dhara

    The picture was taken at Pangong Lake, which is an endorheic lake spanning eastern Ladakh and West Tibet situated at an elevation of 4,225 m. The most beautiful thing I like about this picture is the vibrant landscape colour and the terrain of the desert mountain line, which creates an abstract view endorsed by the surreal cloudy sky. Its water, which seems to be dyed in blue, stands in stark contrast to the arid mountains surrounding it. It did feel like a totally different world.

