Lienz Dolomites, East Tyrol, Austria

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This is an image from Lienz Dolomites in East Tyrol, Austria, taken at sunrise in early summer. On our way back from two weeks hiking in South Tyrol, my wife and I used the chance to stay for one night at Dolomitenhuette, a mountain hut at 1600m. We got up early and witnessed an impressive sunrise in the high mountains. Some people already started their climbing tours from this point or took their way to Karlsbaderhuette, another popular hut in this region.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now