Farmland Vista Sunrise, South Hams, Devon, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

My alarm woke me at 04.45 in time to catch the sunrise in a local barley field. The weather forecast stated 3mph wind with sun and cloud so I was hopeful for interesting conditions. I was standing in the tractor tracks 30 minutes later looking across an amazing misty patchwork of green barley. The countryside bird chorus was wonderful as I admired the beauty of this agricultural scene from sunny Devon. I had worked out my compositions from visiting the field a few days before which was extremely advantageous and saved so much time.

The initial mist soon dissipated so I was pleased to have a couple of shots in the bag. I had good expectations for a decent sunrise at 05.35 and possibly the mist would drift across again. I was walking around the labyrinth of dry cracked muddy tracks in chest high barley taking many photographs as the sun lit up the landscape. The high dynamic range forced me to take several exposures for the foreground and the sky. The wispy barley spikelets (awn) were so still to enable me to shoot at ISO 100 f/11 0.25 seconds. Here’s my favourite image of that morning. It doesn’t get much better than this to start a day.

