Chungara Lake, Arica, Chile

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Returning to places already known gives an advantage, this spot in Chungara lake, in Lauca National Park, Arica, Chile, is one of my favorites. At dawn there is generally no wind, which allows you to appreciate some wonderful reflections in the calm waters of the lake.

This time the sky didn't paint in color, so I tried to give the foreground more prominence. I found the grasses that were well separated from each other, which I liked, in order to give them a little more prominence. I also tried to position the camera so that the clouds would be well spaced in the reflection of the water, which I think helps a more entertaining visual flow through the shot.

Enjoying these moments in nature is what I am passionate about photography, being there, fully present, is the best meditation and instance of connecting with oneself that there can be, you just have to surrender and enjoy it.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now