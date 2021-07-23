Country Road, Frederick County, Maryland, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

This photo confirms to me that all types of weather conditions can help make an interesting photo. It was a dreary day with overcast, foggy conditions with light snow and sleet. I decided to pack up my gear and go out looking for some moody compositions in the countryside near my home.

I was familiar with this road and had explored the area several times in different seasons. I always liked the open field and the straight road and how it converges on the edge of the trees. On this particular day, it looked completely different since the fog was concealing hills and trees in the distance.

I took several photos with slightly different compositions. Some included more of the trees on the left and some had more of the open field on the right. Several days later when I was reviewing the images on my computer, I decided to merge two images to make a panorama with the road going down the center of the composition.

I like the moodiness of the photo and how the image is divided by the road, trees, field, and sky. I opted to leave it as a color image even though the colors are muted, but it would also work converted to a black and white.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now