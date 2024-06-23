Living On The Edge, Western Galilee, Israel

The most important item in your photography gear is your feet. There is nothing more effective for finding interesting locations than using them (except maybe counting on other photographers who have done it before).

I discovered this lonely tree when I was on my way to photograph another location further down the path. I took a few pictures of it and walked on, knowing I had to come back here at a more appropriate time. And so it was.

I naturally named this picture "Living on the Edge". There is no doubt that this tree chose a difficult place to grow up in, but the view is probably worth the effort. On the horizon, you can even see the Mediterranean Sea.

Since then, the route there (you can see its marking on the lower left) has been officially closed because it went dangerously over the edge of the cliff at several points. This makes the tree really lonely in every aspect. I don't know if I can get here anymore, but someday, I will probably try it and check how my friend is doing.

