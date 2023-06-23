Pointe de Touliguet, Camaret sur Mer, Brittany, France

Picture Story

The tip of Toulinguet is a tip of Brittany. It is located at the end of the Crozon peninsula in the town of Camaret-sur-Mer.

Access to this site is prohibited because it is located on the military grounds of the French Navy. A tower built in 1812 and a rampart restrict access. A second category semaphore of the French Navy is installed in the enclosure, not far from the lighthouse.

The Toulinguet Lighthouse was built in 1848, began to be used in 1849 and is therefore not accessible to the public. On the other hand, from Pen Hat beach, as in this photo, you can enjoy the lighthouse by including it in the composition at the same time as the sunset.

This photo was taken in April, which is ideal for obtaining this composition. I started my session with the 14-24mm (often my default lens), but the lighthouse was not highlighted enough. So I mounted the 24-70mm, and the 50mm focal length gave me the desired result.

To compensate for the large exposure difference between the sky lit by the setting sun and the beach, I used a GND 4-stop medium filter, but you still have to be careful when shooting not to darken the rocks too much. However, the RAW format can recover dark areas in post-processing.

Finally, the sea being particularly calm that evening, I used different ND filters to lengthen the exposure time, but this one (10 seconds) is my favourite. I tried much longer exposure times once the sun was down, but the colours had largely disappeared...

