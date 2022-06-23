Lake Iznik, Iznik, Turkey

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Iznik is a historical town in Turkiye. Its ancient name is known as Nicaea. In addition to ancient historical sites in the town, it is also known with its pottery and ceramic tiles.

Lake Iznik lies next to Iznik and attracts tourist attraction with its natural beauty and the historical sites around the town.

I am a fan of exploring history and culture and love to visit places that I consider our cultural heritage. That’s why I thought Iznik and surroundings fit just perfect for this as well as photography, I could enjoy the two things I loved to do the most at the same time.

This photo was captured at sunset by the lake, after a long photo and cultural walk in town. The lake gives beautiful sunset colors. In addition, what else is perfect for relaxing after a long day! So, I enjoyed the view while taking this shot.

