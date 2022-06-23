Chopok, Banskobystricky Region, Slovakia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Sunrise from Chopok hill. Obviously, the most famous peak of the Low Tatras is the majestic Chopok, which is also the third highest peak of the Low Tatras. It proudly stands at an impressive altitude of 2024 meters. The very top of Chopok itself is a natural view point, where you can see the mountains and valleys of Slovakia. The most beautiful view is the High Tatras in the distance. The National Park of Tatras (TANAP) in the north of Slovakia, was founded in 1949. It covers the high-mountain area of the Tatras and it is the unique protected area of flora and fauna among the tallest European high mountains situated north of the Alps. The tallest mountain of Slovakia is one of the peaks of the High Tatras - Gerlachovský štít (2,655 m). Symbol of the country though is the mountain Kriváň. He had a beautiful silhouette during this magical morning.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now