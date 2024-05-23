Praia as Catedrais, Ribadeo, Lugo, Galicia, Spain

This photograph was shot on my first morning at Praia as Catedrais, Ribadeo, Galicia, Spain. Years ago, I came to Galicia to photograph this beach because of a picture I saw on the internet. I spent nearly 15 hours in my car to get there. I rented a flat nearby for one week just to get a chance to have decent light to photograph this place.

I had arrived the day before in the afternoon in order to have time to do a bit of scouting at sunset. The beach was easy to find, for it is well signposted, and there's a car park on the cliff above its access, but the beach is only accessible at low tide. As soon as I got on the stairs leading to the sand, I realised there wouldn't be any sunset shots here. There were a lot of people wandering on the sand, between the sea stacks and the cliffs. It would be nearly impossible to have a clean shot: footprints everywhere on the beach, people walking into your composition, etc.

In the morning, it would be different. If people quite enjoy a little stroll at sunset, they are not really happy to wake up at 4 or 5 a.m. just to have a peaceful walk on a beach. So, I will be there before sunrise, before blue hour even, to shoot from the stairs first, and then proceed on the beach as the tide is receding. I knew the sun was to rise between the cliffs and the sea stacks on the left-hand side of the picture. I had checked on a well-known app designed for this purpose.

This picture was shot 10 minutes before sunrise. I was a bit disappointed because of the bank of clouds on the horizon, but I kept on shooting until the sun was above the clouds. So why have I chosen to present this photo in particular? Well, I love the atmosphere given by the 30 seconds exposure, the depth provided by the layers, the colour contrast between the sky and the ground, etc., but the truth is that, when I look at it, I am there again, in those stairs, watching the sky becoming brighter by the minute between these 30 meters high cliffs and these massive sea stacks.

