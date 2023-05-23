Sierra de Gredos, Avila, Spain

Picture Story

Landscape photography takes you out of your accelerated life and forces you to slow down. This is especially true when you delve into woodland in search of an attractive location. You get to see the natural beauty of trees and all of the smaller details that exist.

When in the woods, it is best to take your time and enjoy your hike whilst keeping your eyes and mind open. Get a good view of the location by scouting through it and paying attention to the light according to the time of day. Take notes of how and where the light falls at other times of day for future use: if a spot is good, you will surely return. Look for better views of a location or interesting compositional elements by crouching, looking up, or climbing to a higher spot.

Setting the elements to a different perspective can make the image of a forest unique and interesting. Moving to a different position can also help hide unwanted objects in your photograph. In some situations, stepping into a stream, such as with this photograph, and getting closer to the elements can render a more exciting view. However, be sure never to put yourself in danger.

I found this location on the north side of the “Sierra de Gredos” in Avila, Spain. The mist had dwindled, and a beautiful diffused light glimmered through the trees this late winter morning. The stream made for a key element when setting up the composition, as it leads the viewer to the bridge and background light in the trees.

