St Joseph, Michigan, USA

After a rather mundane day of dense overcast in the St. Joseph area of Michigan, I didn't expect a particularly impressive sunset. I decided to set up anyway and I snapped many miscellaneous exposures while waiting longingly for the setting sun to light up the sky.

After a while, the light started getting decent, but it didn’t look like it was going to get a whole lot better. I got some lovely images of the faded pink glow delicately piercing the clouds, but nothing I felt too excited about. Plus, by this point, having been standing in a single spot for over an hour, I had become a jungle gym for about a hundred tiny gnats.

I almost started packing things up when I saw a smoldering red sun start to poke its way out of the clouds. The sky suddenly exploded with vibrant color–a choreography of iridescent pinks, oranges, and reds flanked by deep violets, all dancing in a long gradient behind the lighthouse, begging to be photographed. The sky was layered with one of the most astonishing spectacles of color I’d ever had the pleasure of experiencing. I shot a bunch of regular and long exposure images, recomposed, and did it again. It was a race against time to get the right shots before the light changed too much. I felt a rush of emotion, overwhelmed with how impossibly colorful the sky was and how I had almost packed up my gear and given up on it.

