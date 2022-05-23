Folded Rocks, Almograve, Alentejo, Portugal

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

My interest in photography started when I was at university studying Geology. Going on field trips and documenting the outcrops, plus my love for nature and travel, that is where it began. So, after a few decades, I still enjoy going out to interesting geologic places, like the coastal area of southwest Portugal. These coastal cliffs are made of Paleozoic rocks that have been buried, subjected to unimaginable pressure and temperature, and then uplifted to their present position. As a result of all this, in many places the rocks are folded, creating nice photographic subjects. Quite literally, in some places all one must do is to turn one’s back at the sea to admire these formations. That is what I often do when walking in the area, particularly at low tide, when access to the water is easier, and the outcrops are better exposed. On this occasion, near Almograve beach, the timing was close to sunset, so the light was softer and had a warmer tonality. I mounted the camera and lens on the tripod and framed this set of folds, including also part of the sandy beach to provide a little bit more of context. Such type of geologic structures is abundant in the region, with the rocks often exhibiting different colors and different styles of folding and deformation. It is one of those instances where geology is controlling the landscape, together with erosion from wind, rain, and sea action. I made several photos of these folds, but I think this one nicely shows a typical set.

