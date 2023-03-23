Mt Rainier, Washington, USA

Ricksecker Point within Mt. Rainier National Park provides an otherworldly view of Mount Rainier, especially when captured through an infrared, long-exposure monochromatic photograph.

The snow-capped summit contrasts beautifully against the rich black tones of the sky, creating a sense of depth and scale that is difficult to convey through words alone. The forested foreground is bathed in the subtle evening light, lending an otherworldly quality to the already magical scene.

As the image capture is a longer exposure, the clouds appear to blur, conveying a sense of motion and energy that adds to the overall ethereal feel.

Photographed within the ancestral homeland of the Cowlitz, Muckleshoot, Nisqually, Puyallup, Squaxin Island, Yakama, and Coast Salish peoples.

