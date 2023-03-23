Klosterdalen, Tasermiut, Greenland

The setting sun illuminates the face of the iconic mountain, Ketil, which rises 2,003m above Tasermiut Fjord in southwest Greenland. The face of Ketil is considered to be one of the most challenging Big Wall climbs on Earth. To get to this viewpoint in the Klosterdalen valley, which is fit to grace the pages of National Geographic, is far from easy, as it’s over 70km from the nearest settlement (Nanortalik) and only a couple of kilometres from the 1.5km high wall of the Greenland ice cap. Nanortalik means the "Place of Polar Bears". Fortunately, there weren’t any polar bears around when I visited, but since then, I understand that they have returned and now a requirement to carry a shotgun when venturing outside the village. To get to Nanortalik requires a helicopter transfer from the international airport at Narsarsuaq and an expensive rib boat journey up Tasermiut fjord.

Only a handful of visitors venture into Tasermiut fjord, and even fewer attempt to hike the Klosterdalen valley. From the frigid waters of the fjord, it’s a hard 2-day 10km hike through the real wilderness. There are no paths, and you have to fight through dense thickets of dwarf willow trees, impenetrable birch trees, boot-sucking bog, ford-deep and freezing rivers and traverse immense boulder fields, all while battling the misery of swarms of biting midges and mosquitos. This place is so remote that it is imperative to be competent in wilderness trekking and to carry a satellite phone or other means of satellite communication.

